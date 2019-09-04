Oprah's new wellness tour first in five years

What are you doing for 2020? Oprah Winfrey wants to know.
The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with a nationwide arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.
Winfrey, working in conjunction with Weight Watchers Reimagined to offer a full-day of wellness conversations, announced her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour Wednesday.
This is her first speaking tour in five years and she will hit the ground running in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before winding her way through nine cities across the country ending in Denver, Colorado, on March 7.
Along with high-profile guests, Winfrey said she wants to empower audiences to tap into their potential. The names of her guests will be released at a later date.
“As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020.”
During her upcoming tour, Winfrey will talk about her wellness journey with attendees and help develop their 2020 action plan. She will also share the latest in wellness research and interactive workbook exercises.
Each tour stop will feature Winfrey in a one-on-one interview with a celebrity guest.
It’s official! @Oprah is coming to town! (Swipe for details!) Beginning this January, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour will be stopping in Ft. Lauderdale, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver! WW Members can get up to 4 tickets during our exclusive presale beginning Monday, September 9. (Keep an eye on your email for a special WW members only code!) See you there? Visit the linktr.ee/ww link in our Instagram bio (@ww) for details! #Oprahs2020VisionTour #inspiration #wellnessthatworks
Proceeds from the tour will benefit Weight Watchers Good, a philanthropic area of the organization to help bring fresh and healthy food to underserved communities.
To date, Winfrey is the second-largest shareholder in Weight Watchers with an 8 percent stake in the company, equating to roughly $119 million through Wednesday. She also has a food collaboration deal with Kraft Heinz foods.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|WW
|WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL
|30.79
|+0.17
|+0.54%
|KHC
|KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
|26.01
|-0.05
|-0.19%
Members of Weight Watchers will get presale access to buy up to four tickets from Sept. 9- 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 13.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for [Weight Watchers] to do what we do best: bring communities of people together with a shared goal of health and wellness."
Read below for tour dates and venues:
DATE CITY VENUE
Jan 4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Jan 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Jan 18 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Jan 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Feb 8 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Feb 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Feb 22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Feb 29 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Mar 7 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
