Oprah mocked by Snoop, 50 Cent after on-stage fall

Famed rappers Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mocked Oprah Winfrey for falling while on tour in Los Angeles, just weeks after the "Drop it Like it's Hot" musician came under fire for unleashing a tirade on her longtime friend, morning news anchor Gayle King.

The duo made their off-color, expletive-laced commentary over the weekend on Instagram after 50 Cent posted Los Angeles Times footage of Winfrey falling during her 2020 Vision Tour and blaming the on-stage tumble on the "wrong shoes."

"What the f--- happen here," wrote 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III. He added: "Michael Jackson's ghost trip her."

Shortly thereafter, Snoop, born Calvin Broadus Jr. piled on, adding his own thoughts in a comment to Jackson's Instagram post.

"Micheal and kobe blew a gust of wind… balance."

Winfrey was in Los Angeles for her cross-country tour, "Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus," which her magazine describes as her effort toward making "2020 the year of transformation for you—mind, body and spirit."

The self-made mogul was lighthearted the day after the fall, explaining in her own Instagram post that she is "only a little sore" after slipping.

In February, Snoop Dogg was furious that King, a "CBS This Morning" anchor, brought up rape allegations from NBA legend Kobe Bryant's past in her interview with WNBA athlete Lisa Leslie, a friend of Bryant. The retired Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash last month along with his young daughter and seven others.

Snoop then took to Instagram, where he called King crude names, she better back off "before we come get you," and posted a slew of insulting photos and memes about her.

King herself was angry at CBS News for promoting a snippet of what was a wide-ranging interview on social media, which drew sharp reactions and accusations from some that she crossed the line. King, in her own Instagram message last week, said she could see why people might be upset if they only saw a brief portion of what was discussed.

Snoop later apologized, writing on Instagram, "Two wrongs don't make no right. when you're wrong, you gotta fix it."

"So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions of me being angry at a question you asked. Overreacted," he said. "I should have handled it way different than that, I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologize publicly for the language that I used and calling you out your name and just being disrespectful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.