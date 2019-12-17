OpenTable names 100 best restaurants in America for 2019
California had the most restaurants on the list
The culinary scene is heating up on the West Coast.
Diners ranked California as having the most restaurants they consider the best in America, according to the restaurant reservation website OpenTable.
OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America list featured 22 of the best in the Golden State. Florida, New York and Pennsylvania tied for second place, with seven of the best eateries ranked in each, and Illinois came in at No. 3 with six restaurant winners.
French food was the most sought-after culinary dining experience on this year's list, which also features a number of Japanese, Latin American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern- inspired restaurants.
In the West, Willow restaurant, a new American restaurant in Portland, Oregon, serves up a six-course tasting menu for $60 comprised of bites like smoked salmon chowder and braised cabbage. Other highlights in California include Terzo, a Mediterranean restaurant in San Francisco, and The WineSellar & Brasserie, a French restaurant in San Diego.
Highlights in the Northeast region include Brassica Kitchen in Boston, which serves up American-style bites like fried chicken, roast duck and burgers; Atera, an upscale restaurant with two Michelin stars in New York City; and French BYOB restaurant Bibou in Philadelphia.
Then there's tapas-style restaurant Buccan in Palm Beach, Florida; and Girl & the Goat, a new American restaurant in Chicago with small plates like chickpea chaat and pan-fried shishito peppers.
OpenTable compiled its list by generating diner reviews collected from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019. All restaurants have been in OpenTable's booking database for at least 12 consecutive months with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews considered. Restaurants that qualified were given a score based on their diner rating total number of reviews and their regional rating.
Here are some of the best restaurants ranked in each region, and a full list on OpenTable.
Northeast:
Brassica Kitchen, Boston
Atera, New York City
Steve & Cookie's By the Bay, Margate, New Jersey
Bibou, Philadelphia
St. Anselm, Washington, DC
Midwest:
Boca, Cincinnati
Café Provence, Prairie Village, Kansas
Girl & the Goat, Chicago
Table 128 Bistro + Bar, Clive, Iowa
South:
Bistro 31, Dallas
Antebellum, Flowery Branch, Georgia
Brewery Bhavana, Raleigh
Buccan, Palm Beach
West:
Willow Restaurant, Portland
Terzo, San Francisco
The Kitchen Restaurant, Sacramento
The WineSellar & Brasserie, San Diego