OpenTable names 100 best restaurants in America for 2019

The culinary scene is heating up on the West Coast.

Diners ranked California as having the most restaurants they consider the best in America, according to the restaurant reservation website OpenTable.

OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America list featured 22 of the best in the Golden State. Florida, New York and Pennsylvania tied for second place, with seven of the best eateries ranked in each, and Illinois came in at No. 3 with six restaurant winners.

French food was the most sought-after culinary dining experience on this year's list, which also features a number of Japanese, Latin American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern- inspired restaurants.

In the West, Willow restaurant, a new American restaurant in Portland, Oregon, serves up a six-course tasting menu for $60 comprised of bites like smoked salmon chowder and braised cabbage. Other highlights in California include Terzo, a Mediterranean restaurant in San Francisco, and The WineSellar & Brasserie, a French restaurant in San Diego.

Highlights in the Northeast region include Brassica Kitchen in Boston, which serves up American-style bites like fried chicken, roast duck and burgers; Atera, an upscale restaurant with two Michelin stars in New York City; and French BYOB restaurant Bibou in Philadelphia.

Then there's tapas-style restaurant Buccan in Palm Beach, Florida; and Girl & the Goat, a new American restaurant in Chicago with small plates like chickpea chaat and pan-fried shishito peppers.

OpenTable compiled its list by generating diner reviews collected from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019. All restaurants have been in OpenTable's booking database for at least 12 consecutive months with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews considered. Restaurants that qualified were given a score based on their diner rating total number of reviews and their regional rating.

Here are some of the best restaurants ranked in each region, and a full list on OpenTable.

Northeast:

Brassica Kitchen, Boston

Atera, New York City

Steve & Cookie's By the Bay, Margate, New Jersey

Bibou, Philadelphia

St. Anselm, Washington, DC

Midwest:

Boca, Cincinnati

Café Provence, Prairie Village, Kansas

Girl & the Goat, Chicago

Table 128 Bistro + Bar, Clive, Iowa

South:

Bistro 31, Dallas

Antebellum, Flowery Branch, Georgia

Brewery Bhavana, Raleigh

Buccan, Palm Beach

West:

Willow Restaurant, Portland

Terzo, San Francisco

The Kitchen Restaurant, Sacramento

The WineSellar & Brasserie, San Diego

