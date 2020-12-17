Winter storm, coronavirus pandemic proves boon for on-demand snow plowing company Plowz & Mowz

The first major winter storm of the season hit the Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, driving demand for snow clearing services from on-demand companies like Plowz & Mowz.

Plowz & Mowz operates from an app in a manner similar to Uber, allowing users to alert the closest plow available, as soon as possible. Co-founder Wills Mahoney told FOX Business Network's “After the Bell” Thursday that the process is designed to be “really simple.”

“It automatically spits out a price,” he said. “From there, it gets dispatched to our over 8,000 landscapers that we have using our app right now. And then the job gets done and you get a picture of the completed job. So it’s really, really simple.”

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has caused people to limit interaction with others, Mahoney said demand has been more intense than ever, with orders being received “every couple seconds.”

“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “The orders rate has not let down. We mobilized well over 1,000 trucks between the markets where it was heavily snowing ... We put people up in hotels to make sure we were going to be able to meet this demand.”

Mahoney said the app uses route-optimization technology, which constantly tracks plow location to manage quick delivery.

At the peak of the pandemic, Plowz & Mowz offered free lawn mowing to frontline workers. Mahoney said the campaign was “wildly successful” and is considering a second run during the snowy season.