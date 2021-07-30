Omaha meat processor recalls 295,000 pounds of raw beef over possible E. coli contamination

More than 295,000 lbs. of raw beef have been recalled by an Omaha-based meat processor over the product’s possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Greater Omaha Packing’s announced the recall on Thursday.

The beef products, which were intended to be used in packages of ground beef, were produced on July 13 and bear establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The packages were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The contamination was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli, officials said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, USDA said.

The department is urging anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli, a bacteria found in fecal matter, can be particularly dangerous to infants, young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The USDA said it can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for up to a week after exposure.

A complete list of products and product codes for the beef products subject to the recall can be found here.

