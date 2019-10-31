Olivia Newton-John’s iconic ‘Grease’ outfit up for auction

When it comes to movie memorabilia, this may be the one you want.

Olivia Newton-John's iconic skin-tight "Grease" outfit that sent John Travolta in a swoon with millions of young men to follow is on the auction block.

More than 500 of the most recognizable film and television costumes, gowns, personal items and accessories owned and used by the four-time Grammy award-winning singer are up for auction bid as part of a collection celebrating the British born pop star turned Hollywood legend's career, according to a press release from Los Angeles-based Julien's Auctions.

Newton-John shot from best selling mellow rock songstress to international super star and sex symbol when she starred alongside John Travolta in 1978's "Grease." The 1950s era musical is the all-time leader in box office for a live-action song and dance films according to Box Office Mojo. it's lifetime gross since in 1978 release is nearly $190 million on a budget of just $6 million.

The jet-black leather motorcycle jacket and matching pants worn in the movie's finale are listed in separate lots by the auction house. The jacket is expected to fetch up to $200,000 and the pants, with a signed photograph included, could go for up to $60,000.

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John has become an advocate for health and wellness. A portion of auction proceeds are going to her ONJ Cancer Institute, "a cutting edge facility that provides a comprehensive range of services for cancer treatment, education, training and research."

Newton-John's post-"Grease" fame helped elevate her music career, recording five no. 1 singles and a whopping fourteen certified-gold albums during her career. She appeared in several more films and became a New York Times bestselling author following the release of her 2019 memoir, "Don't Stop Believin'."

