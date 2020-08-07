Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse were most popular restaurants during coronavirus pandemic: report

How have the casual dining habits of Americans changed?

close
'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer wants to help restaurants have the resources to reopen when it's safe.video

Jon Taffer offering free online training course to help restaurants rebuild from COVID-19 pandemic

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer wants to help restaurants have the resources to reopen when it's safe.

Apparently everyone has been eating like family this pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

A recent casual dining report has investigated the restaurant eating habits of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

JON TAFFER OFFERING FREE ONLINE TRAINING COURSE TO HELP RESTAURANTS REBUILD FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Though the Olive Garden, and other fast-casual dining restaurants, saw an initial drop when most mandatory lockdowns went into effect across the United States in March and April, the summer months have been slowly building customer traffic – with a few major standouts.

In the research, which analyzed consumer tracking data as an indicator of visits between July 27, 2019 to July 27, 2020, Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse were allegedly the top restaurants in the most states in the U.S. (Getty images)

Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse, as well as Applebee’s and Chili’s, have been seeing the most increased traffic, according to marketing agency TopAgency’s casual dining report. On average, “casual dining has seen 58% less traffic since the start of the pandemic,” the results show. However, fast food restaurants have only seen a 30% decrease.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Texas Roadhouse was the favorite of 16 states in the Lower 48. (iStock)

In the research, which analyzed consumer tracking data as an indicator of visits between July 27, 2019 to July 27, 2020, Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse were allegedly the top restaurants in the most states in the U.S.

However, the “when you’re here, you’re family” chain was not the champion. That title rests squarely with Texas Roadhouse, which was the favorite of 16 states in the Lower 48. Olive Garden was the top in 12 states.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Applebee’s, Chili’s and Denny’s were the next most popular chains during the pandemic. While Longhorn Steakhouse pulled in two states, and Outback Steakhouse was most popular for Florida, and Waffle House was most popular in Mississippi.