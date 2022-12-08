Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant: ‘If you’re sick ... prove it to us’

A manager at an Olive Garden in Kansas has been fired after going on a tirade about employees taking too much time off, according to a local report.

The restaurant manager told employees in a written note that if anyone calls out, "you might as well go out and look for another job," reported KCTV5, which obtained a copy of the memo.

"If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us," the now-fired manager said.

The team leader claimed that staffing shortages had left the management fed up with the amount of personal time that workers were taking off.

"I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my way to work on time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME!" the heated note read. "There are no more excuses. If you’re here to work and want to work, then work."

The manager went as far as telling workers that if they must take off for a "family emergency," they need to disclose details.

"If you can’t say, too bad," they wrote, before adding that "if anyone calls out more than ONCE in the next 30 days, you will not have a job."

However, the ultimatum backfired, leaving the manager unemployed for the holidays.

The restaurant’s parent company, Darden, confirmed to the outlet that the manager has been fired.

"We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members," a company spokesperson said. "This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager."