Ohio Chick-fil-A ruffles feathers with teen chaperone policy

An Ohio Chick-fil-A upset locals this back-to-school season by reminding customers of its "teen chaperone policy."

On Wednesday, Chick-fil-A Kettering posted the policy it says is meant "to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all guests" on Facebook. It states that anyone 17 and under "must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult chaperon (age 21+) to dine in" and that "unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave."

"Pretty sad that the good kids are getting punished," one woman wrote in response. "How about instead of a chaperone policy, they say that they have the right to remove anybody from their property ￼that is being disruptive."

The fast-food restaurant told the woman they had directly messaged her.

CHICK-FIL-A LAUNCHING FALL MENU FEATURING NEW DRINK, SANDWICH

"I guess I won't be eating Chick-fil-A anymore at least not the Kettering location," one man wrote in response to the restaurant's Facebook post.

Others asked for clarification on the policy, such as whether their legal adult children could take their younger children to dine at the location.

CHICK-FIL-A TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN BROOKLYN, AND 'COWS WILL EAT FREE'

But a couple of social media users stood in solidarity with the Chick-fil-A.

"A lot of places are moving into this direction because your kids are unruly and disrespectful," one woman said.

"Everyone acts like this is the only company doing this when it’s not," another man chimed in, mentioning other businesses. "Dayton mall and Fairfield commons mall both have chaperoning policies in effect town and Country shopping center has a chaperone policy that’s been in effect since 2021."

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told FOX Business that "Chick-fil-A restaurants are locally owned and operated. This restaurant has set a policy specific to its location, which mirrors that of the shopping center the restaurant is located in."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

More than two years ago, a Chick-fil-A in the Philadelphia suburb of Royersford cited volume, mistreatment of property, disrespect of employees and unsafe behavior as its reasons for anyone under the age of 16 to have to be accompanied by an adult.

"If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go," the restaurant's Facebook post said.