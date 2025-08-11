Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A launching fall menu featuring new drink, sandwich

New item follows successful North Carolina test as chain expands seasonal offerings

Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide are preparing to launch the new fall, "limited-time menu with something for everyone to enjoy."

Locations will start serving new menu items on August 18, according to a press release. 

"The lineup includes the return of a fan-favorite beverage flavor — now with a twist — a craveable new take on the original chicken sandwich, and two brand-new Waffle Potato Chip varieties," the fast-food giant said. 

That flavor is Cherry Berry, which has been served by the chain before, and now will become "Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal soda" as Cherry Berry & Sprite. The flavor combination will also be found in a lemonade, frosted lemonade and Sunjoy.  

Chick-fil-A fall 2025 offerings

The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich and Cherry Berry & Sprite® are preparing to launch at Chick-fil-A's nationwide on Aug. 18, 2025, for a limited time.  (Chick-fil-A / Fox News)

Following a successful test in Raleigh, North Carolina last spring, the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich will be launching nationwide. Guests can choose original, spicy or grilled chicken filets that come on a "toasted, buttery pretzel bun" with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon and a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. 

Those who like to snack will get to choose newly-debuted waffle potato chips "as a permanent side item, a convenient on-the-go snack, or a catering option for any occasion." The chips will be offered in original and Chick-fil-A sauce flavors, and the company says 7-ounce bags are coming to "select retail locations across the Atlantic and Southeast regions later this fall."

Minnesota Chick-fil-A

People enjoying the Chick-fil-A outdoor patio in Shoreview, Minnesota.  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are always looking for ways to surprise our Guests with new and unique menu offerings, and this year’s fall lineup presents even more opportunities for Guests to customize and make them their own," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. 

Penn Station NYC Chick-fil-A

People eat at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Penn Station on August 9, 2025, in New York City.  (Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

"Our Guests’ demand for bold, fun beverages is only growing and Cherry Berry’s return, now with a bubbly twist, brings something fresh and unexpected to our lineup. The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich offers the perfect complement: it’s savory with layers of flavor that feel indulgent, yet distinctly Chick-fil-A," her statement concluded. 