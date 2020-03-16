Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus, recession-resistant cities ranked

The coronavirus outbreak has put a strain on many economies

By FOXBusiness
close
Capital Wave Strategist Shah Gilani says the market should have more confidence in the federal government after President Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow's recent statements and the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut to zero. video

Should investors view bear market as an opportunity?

Capital Wave Strategist Shah Gilani says the market should have more confidence in the federal government after President Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow's recent statements and the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut to zero.

Amid panic surrounding the coronavirus, stock markets have been on a rollercoaster.

Continue Reading Below

Markets took some steep dives Monday even after intervention from the Federal Reserve. Losses put the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 30 percent from its all-time high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite 26 percent below their records last month.

Some financial experts are warning of rescission.

With that in mind, researchers at SmartAsset looked at the 264 largest cities in the United States and found the 10 most resistant to rescission. Each city’s score is based on its adeptness in employment, housing and efficiency in providing social assistance.

And of the top 10 cities, five are in Texas. The key places — Frisco, Plano, Denton, Austin and Lubbock — ranked well in four metrics: change in the unemployment rate during the Great Recession (from 2007 through 2010); change in home value during the Great Recession; the percentage of the population relying on public assistance; and state rainy-day funds.

Here are the top 10 cities:

1. Frisco, Texas

2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The levies are doing their work in Cedar Rapids during the 2019 Midwest floods

3. Plano, Texas

Plano, Texas, is the home of many major corporations

4. Denton, Texas

Recently restored Denton County Texas courthouse in the North Texas town of Denton, built in 1896.

5. Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

6. Sunnyvale, California

Sunnyvale, California 

7. Lubbock, Texas

Downtown Lubbock, Texas

CORONAVIRUS CALLS FOR TOTAL ECONOMIC WAR

8. Cary, North Carolina

Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management CEO Phil Blancato discuss how the market could perform if the federal government locks everyone down. Video

FORMER NYSE CEO: WE NEED TO KEEP CONSUMER INCENTIVIZED

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, at night.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the state of South Dakota

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS