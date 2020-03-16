Amid coronavirus, recession-resistant cities ranked

Amid panic surrounding the coronavirus, stock markets have been on a rollercoaster.

Markets took some steep dives Monday even after intervention from the Federal Reserve. Losses put the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 30 percent from its all-time high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite 26 percent below their records last month.

Some financial experts are warning of rescission.

With that in mind, researchers at SmartAsset looked at the 264 largest cities in the United States and found the 10 most resistant to rescission. Each city’s score is based on its adeptness in employment, housing and efficiency in providing social assistance.

And of the top 10 cities, five are in Texas. The key places — Frisco, Plano, Denton, Austin and Lubbock — ranked well in four metrics: change in the unemployment rate during the Great Recession (from 2007 through 2010); change in home value during the Great Recession; the percentage of the population relying on public assistance; and state rainy-day funds.

Here are the top 10 cities:

1. Frisco, Texas

2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

3. Plano, Texas

4. Denton, Texas

5. Austin, Texas

6. Sunnyvale, California

7. Lubbock, Texas

8. Cary, North Carolina

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

