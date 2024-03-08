NYU student is 'penny-pinching' every weekend traveling to Florida for internship

Traveling far for your job may not be something all that uncommon, but how far would you go for a college internship?

New York University first-year student Vincent Campanaro isn’t afraid to go the extra mile, as he catches a flight every Friday after his classes to attend his hospitality internship at The Ritz-Carlton Naples hotel.

"There's multiple layers to this, actually," Campanaro said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "The internship market in general is incredibly competitive right now. So, you've got people applying with, say, perfect test scores, perfect GPA, everything, and they send 200 applications, and they don't get a single offer."

"It's basically luck of the draw," the student continued. "I could have applied to every single internship in the entire country and not gotten a single one in New York, so it's just a complete coincidence."

WOULD YOU AGREE TO SKIP COLLEGE FOR $100,000?

According to Campanaro, receiving an offer for an internship is a rare feat for someone in his graduating class, as the programs are typically built for junior and senior students’ schedules and skill sets.

But after saying "yes" to the opportunity at the Ritz, the NYU student – who admittedly is not majoring in hospitality – began his new schedule: flying out of New York to Florida when his classes end at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, and returning home at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Over six months, Campanaro expects to spend $10,000 on commuting costs.

"It's about $500 a week, which flying back and forth to Naples, that's really penny-pinching because Naples is pretty expensive," he said.

"But it's not easy," the student further reflected. "Actually, there have been times where I had to sleep at the airport or just book a completely different flight because my flight price increased."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With one month left of his internship in the Sunshine State, Campanaro claimed it served as a "fantastic" professional experience.

"I've learned so much just about the Ritz-Carlton philosophy and customer centricity, all of that, and just sort of anticipating the needs and wants of your guests."