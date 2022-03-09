Ukraine war: NY's largest private employer sends 18,000 pounds of medical supplies to wounded fighters

New York's largest health care provider is donating 18,000 pounds of medical supplies to help Ukrainians injured during combat.

The supplies, worth $160,000, were pulled from Northwell Health's warehouses and are already en route to the embattled country, CEO Michael Dowling told FOX Business.

"I believe all of us, irrespective of the position that we are in these days, have a special obligation to do everything we possibly can to help the situation in Ukraine," Dowling said.

As a health organization, Dowling says the need to help is even greater.

The shipment includes KN95 and surgical masks, exam gloves, baby wipes, gowns, goggles, alcohol pads and body bags.

The supplies are expected to arrive in eastern Poland, where they will be met by Ukrainian soldiers who will then try and transport them to the front lines, according to Dowling.

But it's only the first major installment, he said, adding that the company "will be doing more."

Additionally, Northwell Health also launched a relief fund so that its more than 70,000 employees can support organizations on the ground in Eastern Europe aiding refugees, such as Doctors Without Borders.

Within a day of launching the fund, Dowling said the company already received over $100,000 from workers, many of whom are Ukrainian.

"We will be collecting as much money as we possibly can," he said.