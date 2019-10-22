Porn star gets tour through America's largest police force

America’s largest police force seemed to overlook its no-photos policy for a porn star who posted several photos of herself inside the New York City Police Department's headquarters, according to a report.

German adult film star Annina Ucatis posted to Instagram several images of herself inside various areas of the NYPD's One Police Plaza, or 1PP, in lower Manhattan while she was given a tour on Columbus Day, according to the New York Post.

The array of photos -- blasted to her more than 3,500 followers -- showed Ucatis in front of the door to Police Commissioner James O’Neill’s office on the 14th floor of the building, standing in the press room on the second floor of the building, and another posing in front of a commemorative statue in the lobby of the building.

A different series of photos provide a glimpse into her tour of the Security Coordination Center, located about a mile away from the police headquarters.

When reached through the social media site, Ucatis told the Post a friend arranged the tour.

“It was just a quick stopping there. I love NYC very much and am interested in getting to know the city better,” she wrote.

Ucatis did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The NYPD boasts a roughly 36,000-person police force, as well as 19,000 civilian members who oversee approximately 8.5 million people across the five boroughs.

During her tour, Ucatis also allegedly had access to rooms that dealt with and displayed sensitive information, including details provided by 911 callers, the Post reported, citing an insider.

“What victim wants their personal information read by everyone?” asked the source. “It’s the equivalent of having an unauthorized person behind the precinct desk.”

But the various photoshoots go against the police department's own policies that were established just over a year ago for cops' own safety, the New York Times reported at the time, citing an NYPD-wide memo distributed on Aug. 15.

The missive effectively prohibited members of the public from taking photos or videos in any police buildings, barring certain circumstances.

“That space has to be a safe space for them to come and be confident that they’re not going to see their images broadcast in some video the next day on YouTube or on Instagram,” Ann Prunty, the NYPD's assistant deputy commissioner for legal matters, told the Times.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.