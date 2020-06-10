NYPD releases Macy's looting video, offers reward for tips

The New York Police Department is seeking help identifying several people who broke into Macy's flagship department store in Manhattan's Herald Square on June 1, just hours before the city's first curfew took effect.

As an incentive, the NYPD is offering an award up to $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest.

A video, posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers, shows a group of individuals, some clad in masks, forcing their way into the department store with what looked liked hammers and baseball bats around 9:40 p.m. Monday evening.

On June 1, New York joined other cities around the country in imposing a curfew, which was lifted on June 7, after days of unrest following the killing of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outbreaks of violence within the previous two evenings, which left stores ransacked and police vehicles burned, gave them no choice to impose a curfew and boost police presence, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceful demonstrators who have spoken out for several days against police brutality and racial injustice.

As the 11 p.m. deadline to get off the streets approached Monday, bands of protesters marched peacefully through Manhattan and Brooklyn, but police simultaneously responded to numerous reports of roving groups of people smashing their way into shops and emptying them of merchandise.

Police confirmed to FOX Business' that the thieves were able to grab roughly $10,000 worth of products from Macy's before escaping. So far, police were able to arrest and charged four people with burglary, in connection to the break-in.

On Monday night, police confirmed that about 500 people were arrested in Manhattan, many of which were related to the unrest after Floyd's death.

Anyone who may recognize the people seen in the video from Macy's are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

