NYC Uber rides most expensive in the U.S., study finds

High fuel prices are driving up the cost to get anywhere these days, but a new study shows there can be a big difference in the price you pay for Uber, depending on which city you are in.

Researchers at NetCredit recently analyzed the average cost of an Uber ride in cities across the globe, and found that New York City is the priciest place to hail a rideshare in the U.S. While the Big Apple is known for its high cost of living, other places topping the list might surprise you.

The cost for a 10 kilometer (6.21 mile) Uber ride in New York City will set riders back $34.74 on average, but a ride in Nashville, Tennessee was not far behind, coming in at around $34.63 for the No. 2 spot on the list.

Denver, Colorado is the third most expensive U.S. city. Hitching an Uber in the Mile High City averaged $33.91 per ride, followed by No. 4 Seattle, Washington, at $32.68, and No. 5 Baltimore, Maryland, at $27.27.

Here are the top 10 most expensive cities for Uber rides according to NetCredit:

1. New York City, New York – $34.74

2. Nashville, Tennessee – $34.63

3. Denver, Colorado – $33.91

4. Seattle, Washington – $32.63

5. Baltimore, Maryland – $27.27

6. Portland, Oregon – $25.60

7. Austin, Texas – $23.92

8. Las Vegas, Nevada – $21.99

9. Washington, D.C. – $21.86

10. Boston, Massachusetts – $21.63

Compared to these prices, Uber fares in other cities came in at a steal.

The cheapest fare average tracked by NetCredit was in El Paso, Texas, where a six-mile Uber ride costs around $12.56. The second least-expensive metro was Detroit, Michigan. Rides in the Motor City will set you back roughly $12.60, while the third cheapest city was Forth Worth, Texas, at $13.00.