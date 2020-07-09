NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint a yellow “Black Lives Matter” mural in front of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

The mayor was joined by his wife, Chirlane McCray and Rev. Al Sharpton and passersby to the event chanted, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Last week, President Trump tweeted that the mural would be “a symbol of hate,” and it would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue.”

On Thursday, de Blasio responded to those tweets, saying the mural was not denigrating 5th Avenue.

“So when we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America,” de Blasio wrote. “We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We are righting a wrong.”

De Blasio announced last month that “Black Lives Matter” murals would be painted in several locations throughout the city, including in front of Trump Tower.

Trump responded via Twitter saying the mural would “further antagonize New York’s Finest.” De Blasio tweeted back that Black Lives Matter is "a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people.”

Washington was the first U.S. city to get a giant yellow “Black Lives Matter” mural when Mayor Muriel Bowser had it painted on the street leading to the White House. Bowser said the painting was intended to show solidarity with Americans outraged over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump lived in Trump Tower before he took office as president but has spent little time there since. He changed his official residence from New York to Florida last year. His business empire is still headquartered there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.