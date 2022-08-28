NYC bakery launches 'The Suprême,' a new croissant pastry that’s gained viral fame

Many New Yorkers and tourists who visit the Big Apple are enamored with a new croissant innovation.

For nearly a decade, people have flocked to the Dominique Ansel Bakery in SoHo for the shop’s trademarked Cronut — a crème-filled croissant-donut hybrid.

But now dessert fans have taken notice of the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery’s new croissant product that’s available across town.

The Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in NoHo introduced a new specialty croissant in April, which is named The Suprême, according to Reuters.

The Suprême is a circular crème-filled croissant that’s topped with hardened icing and a crumbly topping.

Several customers have shared eye-catching videos of themselves breaking into The Suprême to reveal its ganache center.

Many of these clips have gone viral on social media, the news agency reported.

The platforms on which the videos have stood out include TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Scott Cioe, an executive pastry chef at the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery, developed the flaky treat.

He told Reuters that he had no idea The Suprême would gain such fame online.

"I don't even have a TikTok," Cioe remarked.

Instagram posts show that the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery kicked off the introduction of The Suprême with a Pain au Chocolat, which appears to be the company’s signature flavor.

The bakery added a mainstay pistachio flavor and a limited-edition Rose Berry Spritz flavor for the month of July and a limited-edition Peaches N’ Crème flavor for the month of August.

Before The Suprême entered the NYC bakery scene, Dominique Ansel Bakery had been releasing unique Cronut flavors on a monthly basis, which is a tradition that continues.

FOX Business reached out to the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery and the Dominique Ansel Bakery for comment.

Videos online show that both bakeries continue to have long lines forming outside their doors while customers wait patiently to get their hands on each croissant product.

American chef and restaurateur Andrew Carmellini, 51, created the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery. It remains one of the 15 restaurants, bars and food stands he owns alongside the NoHo Hospitality Group.

French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, 44, founded Dominique Ansel Bakery. He introduced the Cronut in 2013 and trademarked the menu item a year later.

Currently, there are Dominique Ansel Bakeries in New York and Hong Kong.

A Las Vegas location will open soon.