NY, NJ exodus to Florida fueled by 'tax hell': Official

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis argued on Monday that people are leaving states that are "financial train wrecks," like New York and New Jersey, and moving to Florida to escape a "tax hell."

Patronis told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that there has been an uptick of about 900 people per day moving to the state.

Florida lets people "keep their money" unlike some blue states, which he said are "upside down," he stressed.

Earlier this month Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also pointed out, speaking on FOX Business, that the Sunshine State saw a massive population boost from people fleeing high-tax states and long-lasting coronavirus restrictions.

Scott said in the eight years when he was governor, "we cut taxes 100 times," streamlined the regulatory environment and recruited business, noting that all the moves have been "paying off."

On Monday, Patronis pointed out the "beauty" of people flocking to Florida.

"If you’ve got a couple, let’s just talk about the empty nesters from New York, or the empty nesters from New Jersey… They then decide to leave the tax hell that those states are in and move to the state of Florida," Patronis said.

"They’re going to bring their investments, their retirement, wealth, and they’re going to move to the state of Florida," he continued, noting that they are going to move to a state with lower taxes, but because they are empty nesters, they won’t have children in the school system.

"It’s a win-win," he said.

"It provides more money to our schools, though they’re not using the services and they’re coming in," he explained. "They’re a stable couple. They’re a couple that they have done their hard work and [are] enjoying life and now they look to retire in the beautiful sunshine state where we let them keep their money."