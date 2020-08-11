North Carolina aquarium rounds up tossed coins to pay bills during coronavirus pandemic

A North Carolina aquarium shut down for nearly six months amid the coronavirus pandemic has gathered about “100 gallons” of tossed coins from a large waterfall at the facility in order to pay its bills.

North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Know Shores wrote on its Facebook page Saturday that its staff turned off a 30-foot tall waterfall and “collected all the coins!”

“About 100 gallons of coins were cleaned and sorted and will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals during this time,” the facility wrote.

The aquarium asked followers to guess how much money the coins amounted to and will reveal the answer later this week.

Photos of the aquarium’s project show what is presumably years’ worth of tossed coins being collected by staff into buckets.

The facility has been closed to visitors during the pandemic, but has delivered multiple virtual events, like behind-the-scenes tours and “encounters” with some of the animals.

