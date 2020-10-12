NJ flooring company offers free carpet tubes for making Halloween candy chutes, quickly runs out

One man’s trash is another man’s way to give candy to kids.

As the holiday draws nearer, many families are wondering how Halloween will look this year. But some inventive people have already begun working on clever ways to allow kids to keep trick or treating while also practicing social distancing.

The owner of a flooring store has decided to give his carpet tubes away for free, after being inspired by an online video in which a man detailed his plans to send candy down six-foot-long chutes on Halloween night, ABC 7 reports.

Realizing that he had the supply of long carpet tubes on hand, Marshall Fox, owner of Fox Floors in New Jersey, told ABC 7 that he wanted to provide them to the community, while supplies last.

And while he’s not charging for the tubes, he is accepting donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in honor of his son’s best friend.

Fox Floors announced the free-tube giveaway on Facebook, writing, “Fox Floors is happy to supply FREE candy chutes for contactless trick or treating! Get your little ghosts & goblins involved by decorating your own candy chute. Stop by and pick up a 12-foot cardboard carpet tube that can easily be cut to any size! Happy Halloween!”

The idea proved to be quite popular, too. Later that day, the post was updated to reveal that the store had temporarily run out of tubes.

“Thanks to everyone who came by our store today to pick up a tube,” the post said. “We went through over 100 plus carpet tubes! Due to the overwhelming response, we ran out by the end of the day! Please check back soon as we should have more available in the coming days.”

Anyone who missed out shouldn't be too bummed. There are plenty of ways to create candy "chutes" or "slides" without carpet tubing, with some folks even providing online tutorials to help with the idea.