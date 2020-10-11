Airbnb teams up with Alice Cooper for 'spooky story time' Halloween experience

Airbnb isn’t going to let Halloween pass by without some scares.

Continue Reading Below

The online rental service is teaming up with Alice Cooper to bring some spooky fun to its users this Halloween season. Fans will have the opportunity to hear the rocker read some seasonally appropriate stories. According to Cooper, the stories will be “kid-friendly.”

Airbnb will host the online experience on Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to the event’s listing. Initially, up to 10 people will be able to book a spot for the “Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper.”

COLORADO TOWN TO PAY VISITORS $100 TO TRAVEL THERE

The posting also clarifies that the “experience will be streamed live and recorded for more fans to watch both on Airbnb.com and on YouTube.” Guests who participate in the initial event will be part of the recorded version as well.

On the event page, Cooper wrote, “With Halloween all but canceled, we’ll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the Internet.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He continued, “Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favorite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume.”

According to him, the stories will be appropriate for children ages 6 and up.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

On Twitter, Cooper wrote that 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity North Star Reach, which, according to its Twitter page, “provides life-changing camp experiences to children with serious health challenges and their families -- free of charge.”