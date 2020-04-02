Nissan recalls over 250,000 vehicles to replace Takata air bags

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.

The vehicles have airbags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe. U.S. safety regulators are to determine whether all inflators with the drying agent have to be recalled.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NSANY NISSAN MOTOR 6 -0.19 -3.07%

The Nissan recall covers certain 2012 to 2017 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013 to 2015 Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV.

CORONAVIRUS DRAGS US FORD SALES DOWN 12.5% IN FIRST QUARTER

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Takata packed in too much ammonium nitrate propellant while manufacturing the inflators.

Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver airbag inflator with one made by a different company.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Takata had until the end of last year to prove that the inflators with the drying agent were safe, or NHTSA was to order them all to be recalled. NHTSA has not made a decision yet. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from a NHTSA spokesman.

So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide after being hit by shrapnel from Takata air bag inflators, and more than 300 have been injured.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS