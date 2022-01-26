793,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs recalled for fire risk
Water can corrode wiring connector in the popular SUV
Nissan is recalling 793,000 older Rogue SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect that poses a fire risk.
An investigation found that water can get into a wiring connector located in the driver-side foot well and cause it to corrode, leading to several issues.
It affects Rogues from the 2014 to 2016 model years.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NSANF
|NISSAN MOTOR CO. LTD.
|5.3
|+0.12
|+2.32%
Along with disabling the driver's door window and power seat, it can also drain the vehicle's battery or start a "thermal event." Seven fires have been reported, but no injuries.
Driver's who smell a burning odor or see smoke are advised to park their vehicles outside and call Nissan Roadside Assistance while a fix is developed.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Owners are expected to be notified in March to schedule appointments for repairs under warranty.