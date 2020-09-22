Nissan starts production of 2021 Rogue at Tennessee assembly plant

Nissan began production of the 2021 Rogue Tuesday at its North America assembly plant in Smyrna, Tenn.

In doing so, the company received praise from both President Trump and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

"We are proud that Nissan has called Tennessee home for 37 years," the governor tweeted.

The company's U.S. manufacturing team "rallied together like never before to overcome unprecedented challenges that could have impacted this moment,” said Steve Marsh, senior vice president, manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing of Nissan North America.

Nissan said its manufacturing and engineering teams used "the latest technologies," such as virtual reality and collaborative robots, to build the vehicle.

The car itself also offers three available displays: a fully digital dashboard, a nine-inch touch-screen and a heads-up display that projects speed and turn-by-turn directions onto a driver's windshield, according to the Nissan's website. The car also features "improved driving dynamics" such as intelligent all-wheel drive, wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The 2021 Rogue is one of six new Nissan models that will be offered in the U.S. by the end of 2021. The car's production follows new versions of the Nissan Versa and Sentra, the automaker said.

The Rogue has been in production at Smyrna Vehicle Assembly plant since 2013. The plant also produces the Nissan Altima, Maxima, LEAF, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60.

The company has manufactured more than 14 million vehicles at its Tennessee plant since it first opened in 1983, with the Rogue accounting for nearly 1.1 million of those vehicles.

