Nike's request for temporary restraining order over 'Satan Shoes' gets court approval

Nike’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Brooklyn-based company MSCHF selling “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X has been approved.

Per the restraining order, issued by the Eastern District of New York, MSCHF is prohibited from fulfilling any orders for “Satan Shoes.”

The company cannot use the Nike work mark, its infamous “swish” logo, “or any mark that is confusingly similar” to Nike’s, according to court documents.

The court’s approval comes two days after the shoe company filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against MSCHF over the shoes.

The controversial “Satan Shoes” are unofficial designs of Nike’s trademark Air Max 97 design, though the shoe company has said it is not involved with the creation or sale of the shoes.

The shoes, which contain a drop of human blood in the sole, went on sale Monday for $1,018 per pair. They are decorated with a pentagram and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven.

Only 666 pairs were made available, and all were sold out shortly after going on sale.

A Nike spokesperson told Fox Business on Monday that the shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and the company is in no way connected to the project.

Fox Business has reached out to both Nike and MSCHF with a request for comment on the court’s approval of the temporary restraining order.