Nike says it designed shoe specifically for health care workers

Nike has made a new shoe designed specifically for health care workers who spend upwards of 11 hours per day on their feet.

The Air Zoom Pulse is fashioned in black with white soles and the Nike logo embedded in a blue, five-pointed star version of the EMS Star of Life, which is normally six-pointed. Six upcoming design variations featuring everything from the LGBTQ pride rainbow to cartoon sketches of medical instruments are set to go on sale next month.

Nike says it used insights gleaned from medical workers during product testing in designing the shoe.

"During the sessions, the designers of the Air Zoom Pulse learned the rigors of these health-care workers' day-to-day efforts," Nike wrote of the product testing sessions.

"Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift," the company said. "The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind. The shoe is easy to get on and off, and equally simple to clean. The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions."

The Air Zoom Pulse also features a rubber outsole with a flexible midsole, which is equipped with a Zoom Air heel unit that is "so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug," according to Nike.

The Air Zoom Pulse also features a rubber outsole with a flexible midsole, which is equipped with a Zoom Air heel unit that is "so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug," according to Nike.

The shoe itself is designed as an "almost traditional clog made athletic," with the posture and arch support of athletic wear. The Air Zoom Pulse also features a coated toe box to protect against any kind of spills and a smooth, easy-to-clean surface.

Nike's product testing sessions took place at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital located in Portland, Oregon, with six young patients there designing their own individual Air Zoom Pulse shoes. Those six versions of the shoe will be released on sale on Dec. 7 on Nike.com, with all profits will being donated to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, according to the athletic-wear company.

