NHTSA investigating Ford Bronco 'catastrophic engine failure' reports

The Ford Bronco is one of the hottest vehicles on the market today, but some haven't been firing up at all.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into dozens of reports of Broncos suffering "catastrophic engine failure."

The investigation comes after 32 official owner complaints were filed and covers 25,538 Broncos built for the 2021 model year with the 2.7-liter turbocharged engine option.

According to NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation, "under normal driving conditions without warning the vehicle may experience a loss of motive power without restart due to catastrophic engine failure related to a faulty valve."

Along with the reports filed to NHTSA, several owners have shared their stories on various social media, including the Ford-affiliated Bronco Nation website.

Ford has not responded to a FOX Business request for comment.

However, the automaker issued a statement to Car and Driver that said, "We are aware of a select number of engines with this concern and we are investigating. If any customers are experiencing issues, they will be covered under the vehicle's five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. We will cooperate with the NHTSA as we always do."

Ford delivered a total of 35,023 Broncos during the 2021 calendar year after it started shipping them in June and has delivered over 46,161 so far in 2022.