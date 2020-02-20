NFL's Antonio Brown's Florida attorney steps back from footballer's burglary case

The attorney representing scandal-embroiled NFL star Antonio Brown has removed himself from the embattled football player's Florida burglary case, according to reports.

Attorney Eric Schwartzreich requested to withdraw from Brown’s case in Broward County, Fla., according to The Blast citing court papers.

FOX Sports 640's Andy Slater tweeted Thursday that Brown had already hired another lawyer.

Schwartzreich could not be immediately reached for comment.

Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail in January on charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. A Hollywood, Fla., police statement said Brown's arrest warrant included charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but he was released before playing a regular-season game after several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and Brown was released the day after his arrest.

As he was leaving the jail, Brown reportedly sprinted away from reporters and his attorney, but he ran the wrong way and was forced to turn back and face those he had just tried to get away from.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.