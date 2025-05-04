American Airlines launching luxurious new Flagship Suite this summer

Things are about to get a lot ‘suite’er for passengers aboard some international American Airlines flights.

This summer, the airline is debuting its Flagship Suite seats aboard its newest Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The 51 Flagship Suite seats at the front of the aircraft will feature "privacy doors, more personal storage space with a wireless charging pad and a one-of-a-kind chaise lounge seating option with an adjustable headrest pillow," American said in a press release.

"Every aspect of our new 787-9 is designed to feel premium in nature," Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer, said in a statement. "Whether flying for business or pleasure, having the opportunity to explore other parts of the world should be an exciting and memorable experience that begins the moment you book your flight, long before you reach your final destination."

Starting Monday, customers can purchase tickets for the inaugural flight taking place on June 5 from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to Los Angeles (LAX) as Flight 2012. The flight will return to ORD before resuming to London Heathrow (LHR) as Flight 98, the airline's inaugural international Flagship Suite service flight.

"Later this summer, American will also operate the new 787-9 from Philadelphia (PHL) to LHR and Zurich (ZRH). Flagship Suite service will go down under this fall with service from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Brisbane, Australia (BNE)," American Airlines said.

The two new Boeing 787-9 planes arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth last week and are just a couple of the 30 new aircraft expected to join the airline's "fleet family between now and 2029."

Flagship Suite customers receive priority check-in, security, boarding, baggage handling and access to American's Flagship lounge, which offers free "regionally inspired dishes and signature cocktails."

Once onboard, those passengers will be offered "a multicourse meal curated to pair with award-winning wines, premium amenity kits containing an array of luxury skincare items and a comfy duvet blanket accompanied with a refreshing dual-sided pillow with cool touch fabric on one side and traditional fabric on the other."

Eventually, Flagship Suite seats will be available on newly delivered Airbus A321XLR aircraft and American’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, the airline said.