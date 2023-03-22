Famous New York City pizza chain raises dollar slice prices to $1.50, citing inflation

An iconic New York City pizza joint has raised its $1 pizza slice prices this week, as the cost of food continue to climb amid rampant inflation.

2 Bros. Pizza in East Village increased their cheese pizza slice to $1.50 each – a 50 cent increase.

The chain, which has locations in all of New York City's five boroughs, will implement the new price at all of their stores.

The business also raised the price of their meal special – two cheese slices and a can of soda – to $4, which marks a one dollar increase.

2 Bros. Pizza owner Eli Halal told FOX 5 New York that he did everything he could to preserve the original $1 price, but every ingredient needed for pizza has become more expensive.

Other New York City pizzerias offer dollar slices, but they are becoming fewer and far between. Many have raised their prices to $1.25 or $1.50 per slice.

"Dollar slices" refer to cheap, mass-produced pizza slices in New York that can be found at modest storefronts with limited menus, usually without seating.

Despite inflation slowing down in February, it remains three times higher than the pre-pandemic average at 6%. The price of food has increased by 10.2% on an annual basis, according to last month's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

Fox Business reached out to 2 Bros. Pizza for a statement but has not heard back.