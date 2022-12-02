New York City to pay more than six figures for 'Rat Pack' leader with a 'killer instinct'

Have you ever heard of a rat king? One must understand the horror to become New York City's new "director of rodent mitigation."

The Big Apple will pay a salary of $120,000 to $170,000 to the right candidate with a "killer instinct" and a background in urban planning, project management or government.

The listing describes the position as a "high-visibility, high-impact leadership role," going toe-to-paw with the cunning, voracious, disease-spreading "enemies."

The director will report to the deputy mayor for operations and to Mayor Eric Adams' office at City Hall in a 24/7 job that requires "stamina and stagecraft."

NYC BILL PREVENTING LANDLORDS FROM PERFORMING CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS GAINS TRACTION

"The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management and wholesale slaughter," the city said.

"Successful candidates must be highly organized, able to burrow into the depths of city government to work with agencies across the board, including the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Parks Department, NYCHA, Department of Education, Department of Sanitation, Department of Transportation, Small Business Services and Mayor’s Office of Operations, as well as private sector partners."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The "Rat Pack" leader will work across the boroughs educating, evaluating and eradicating.

Other requirements include developing strategies to translate into actionable plans, engaging with members of the public, compiling and reviewing important information and using hands-on techniques to exterminate rodents with "authority and efficiency."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

New York City residency and a bachelor's degree are also required, as well as a "swashbuckling attitude."