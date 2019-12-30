App lets you check your BAC on New Year’s Eve with just your phone

Drunk driving-related costs reach more than $130 billion in deaths and damages each year in the United States.

“My Limit” wants that number to be lower.

The new Baby Togo Software app is available on iOS and Android, and lets users track their blood alcohol concentration from their smart devices, without extra hardware.

The free app is part of a campaign to “help prevent drunk driving on New Year’s Eve in 2020 and beyond,” according to a press statement. It’s “focused on … monitoring and warning users at multiple BAC levels, including alerts warning not to drive.”

The app uses driving safety guidelines from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help make calculations. Users input their drinks into a personal log that tallies up how much alcohol they’ve consumed and it estimates the corresponding BAC percentage.

Drunk driving claims 10,000 lives each year, according to the NHTSA,

