Disney World attraction to feature paintings of veterans by George W. Bush

An exhibit featuring the artwork of former President George W. Bush is set to open at Walt Disney World on June 9, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday, May 1.

"Portraits of Courage: A Commander's Tribute to America's Warriors" will be on display at The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT, said The Walt Disney Company. It will be on display for 12 months.

EPCOT, a theme park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, was the second of the resort's four main theme parks to open.

The exhibit will feature more than 60 of Bush's full-color portraits. The portraits are of "service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the president has come to know personally since leaving office," said the release.

The paintings will be accompanied by a story about each subject, written by Bush. The stories will detail "their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery and the continued leadership and contributions they make as civilians," said the release.

"We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year," said Ken Hersh, president and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, in the release.

"My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military," he also said.

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said the upcoming exhibit was a continuation of The Walt Disney Company's longtime commitment to supporting veterans.

"Celebrating those who give so much to our country has been part of the fabric of The Walt Disney Company throughout our 100-year history," said D'Amaro.

"We're grateful to the Bush Institute for allowing us to feature this special collection and share it with our guests," he added.

"Portraits of Courage: A Commander's Tribute to America's Warriors" will also feature resources to help veterans and their families, said Disney.

"Check-In," a veteran mental health resource, will be one of those resources, they said.

A service of the Bush Institute's "Veteran Wellness Alliance," Check-In helps connect veterans and their families with no-cost mental health and brain health services, says its website.

Eligible individuals are veterans, service members, families, caregivers, and survivors, said the website, and services are available in all 50 states and on telehealth platforms.

In 2017, the former president published a book, also called "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors," featuring portraits of veterans and servicemembers.

