Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

New Viking cruise ship scheduled to visit Great Lakes in 2022

The 665-foot-long Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries

Associated Press
close
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers quarantined over coronavirus concerns has docked in New Jersey. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more. video

Cruise ship with quarantined passengers over coronavirus fears arrives in New Jersey

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers quarantined over coronavirus concerns has docked in New Jersey. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A cruise ship currently being built in Norway is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes, including a stop at Traverse City in northern Michigan eight times in 2022.

Continue Reading Below

About a year ago, the Discovery Center & Pier announced plans to transform a former Michigan coal dock in Greilickville into a site that ships could use to land passengers — in efforts to attract more cruise ship traffic to Grand Traverse Bay, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

The 665-foot-long Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 665-foot-long (203-meter-long) Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries, starting in January 2022. A sister ship, the Viking Polaris, is scheduled to launch in August 2022.

“This is all happening a little faster than we expected,” said Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough. “We didn't expect to have eight ships come to call from one company in two years.”

CORONAVIRUS FEARS ABOARD US CRUISE SHIP

The cruise itinerary that includes dates in Traverse City, called “Niagara & the Great Lakes,” will shuttle between Toronto and Milwaukee, with stops at Niagara Falls, Point Pelee on Lake Erie in Ontario, Detroit, Alpena and Mackinac Island.

Discovery Pier officials said they're excited about the scientific bent of Viking's planned cruises and the demographic the company is marketing toward.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“They're interested in learning about science, and the natural resources of the Great Lakes,” McDonough said. “We're talking with our partners on developing programming for them.”

Viking, based in Switzerland, launched in 1997 as Viking River Cruises and operates river vessels and ocean ships.