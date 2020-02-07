Coronavirus fears aboard US cruise ship

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship bound for New Jersey has at least two dozen Chinese nationals on board who will be tested for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The passengers are in isolation and will be tested for the virus once the ship docks Friday at the New Jersey port, a source familiar with the ship told the New York Post.

The outlet reported, citing the source, that some of the passengers on board, who are returning from a trip to the Bahamas, have "pulmonary issues."

The cruise line is "participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus" a spokesperson for Royal Carribean told FOX Business on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships," the spokesperson said. "We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew."

The viral illness is being watched with a wary eye around the globe since the virus was first detected last month in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.

As of Friday, the virus has infected 31,400 people worldwide and more than 600 have died.

The number of cases in the U.S. rose to 12 on Wednesday after a Wisconsin resident who returned from a trip to China last week fell ill, health officials said.

