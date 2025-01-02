New Orleans terror suspect had Deloitte ties; firm assisting authorities

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Army veteran who officials say carried out the terrorist attack at a New Year's celebration in New Orleans early Wednesday, worked with consulting firm Deloitte, earning about $10,000 a month.

In a statement, Deloitte said Jabbar had "served in a staff-level role" since being hired in 2021 and that the company was doing all it could to assist authorities.

"We are shocked to learn of reports today that the individual identified as a suspect had any association with our firm," Deloitte said in a statement to FOX Business Wednesday evening. "The named individual served in a staff-level role since being hired in 2021."

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS FBI INVESTIGATES ACT OF TERRORISM AFTER BOURBON STREET ATTACK

The firm added, "Like everyone, we are outraged by this shameful and senseless act of violence and are doing all we can to assist authorities in their investigation."

Authorities identified Jabbar as the man who drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of the New Year, killing 15 people and injuring dozens of others. Jabbar, who died at the scene of the attack, was a U.S.-born citizen who lived in Texas.

BOMB-MAKING MATERIALS FOUND AT NEW ORLEANS AIRBNB POTENTIALLY TIED TO BOURBON STREET TERRORIST: REPORT

Despite Jabbar's well-paid position at Deloitte, he had financial woes, according to USA Today. The outlet reported that court documents from his second divorce in 2022 show Jabbar's $120,000 base salary at Deloitte, and the suspect warned his attorney that he was in danger of losing his home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Time is of the essence," Jabbar wrote his attorney in an email in January 2022, according to the report. "I cannot afford the house payment. It is past due in excess of $27,000 and in danger of foreclosure if we delay settling the divorce."