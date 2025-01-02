Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

New Orleans terror suspect had Deloitte ties; firm assisting authorities

Terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar worked at Deloitte since 2021

close
Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., discusses the New Orleans attack and the Senate hearings on Trumps Cabinet nominations. video

Theres a lot of ‘unanswered questions’ following New Orleans attack, GOP rep says

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., discusses the New Orleans attack and the Senate hearings on Trumps Cabinet nominations.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Army veteran who officials say carried out the terrorist attack at a New Year's celebration in New Orleans early Wednesday, worked with consulting firm Deloitte, earning about $10,000 a month.

In a statement, Deloitte said Jabbar had "served in a staff-level role" since being hired in 2021 and that the company was doing all it could to assist authorities.

Deloitte

Consulting firm Deloitte confirmed New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar had been on staff since 2021. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are shocked to learn of reports today that the individual identified as a suspect had any association with our firm," Deloitte said in a statement to FOX Business Wednesday evening. "The named individual served in a staff-level role since being hired in 2021."

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS FBI INVESTIGATES ACT OF TERRORISM AFTER BOURBON STREET ATTACK

The firm added, "Like everyone, we are outraged by this shameful and senseless act of violence and are doing all we can to assist authorities in their investigation."

photo of suspect Shamsud Din-Jabbar

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Bourbon Street terrorist attack suspect. (@FBI via X / Fox News)

Authorities identified Jabbar as the man who drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of the New Year, killing 15 people and injuring dozens of others. Jabbar, who died at the scene of the attack, was a U.S.-born citizen who lived in Texas.

BOMB-MAKING MATERIALS FOUND AT NEW ORLEANS AIRBNB POTENTIALLY TIED TO BOURBON STREET TERRORIST: REPORT

close
WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT: Former homicide detective and defense attorney Ted Williams breaks down the investigation into the New Orleans attack on 'Varney & Co.' video

There is a 'catch-22' in determining additional attack accomplices, ex-homicide detective says

WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT: Former homicide detective and defense attorney Ted Williams breaks down the investigation into the New Orleans attack on 'Varney & Co.'

Despite Jabbar's well-paid position at Deloitte, he had financial woes, according to USA Today. The outlet reported that court documents from his second divorce in 2022 show Jabbar's $120,000 base salary at Deloitte, and the suspect warned his attorney that he was in danger of losing his home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Time is of the essence," Jabbar wrote his attorney in an email in January 2022, according to the report. "I cannot afford the house payment. It is past due in excess of $27,000 and in danger of foreclosure if we delay settling the divorce."