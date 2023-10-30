New chef in town: White Castle brings robot in for fast-food cooking

One of America's most iconic burger chains is joining in the technology takeover restaurants across the country are testing out.

White Castle, a fast-food chain, announced it has teamed up with Miso Robotics to test out "Flippy 2," an advanced kitchen robot, across various locations to help elevate food preparation and delivery

Officials say this move comes after a successful pilot with the original "Flippy" robot in Chicago, marking a significant step in automating fast food's most repetitive tasks.

Due to ongoing labor shortages, officials say the need to enhance service efficiency is crucial.

According to the company, the robot does not tire, does not need a break, and is consistent, addressing several industry issues. Officials say it has also improved kitchen workflows and the overall dining experience.

While White Castle is starting to use these robots to improve overall employee and customer satisfaction – they are not alone in embracing high-tech solutions.

Domino's Pizza has also been experimenting with pinpoint delivery services, ensuring customers get their orders wherever they are, using sophisticated app-based technology.

Experts predict that restaurants like White Castle and Domino's Pizza are setting the bar for more chains to try innovative measures to address labor shortages, customer demand for efficiency, and growing environmental concerns, that technology can help solve.

White Castle did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.