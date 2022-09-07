Netflix's 'Queen's Gambit' defamation lawsuit over 'sexist' remark ends in deal

The defamation lawsuit between the "Queen’s Gambit" and Nona Gaprindashvili, a Georgian chess champion, ended with a draw in court on Monday after both parties shared they reached a deal.

Netflix was in a legal battle between Gaprindashvili after she argued that she was defamed in an episode of the "Queen’s Gambit" series.

The Emmy-winning series was based on a 1983 novel, based on the same name, that followed the rise of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The show demonstrates matches where Harmon beating Russia’s best chess players at a world renowned tournament in the 1960s.

Gaprindashvili was not happy with a line in the series finale that she felt defamed her. A commentator in the series said about Harmon: "The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex. And even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men."

‘STRANGER THINGS’ ACTRESS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN SAYS SHE ATTENDS PURDUE UNIVERSITY

In her lawsuit, Gaprindashvili argued that the statement she "never faced men" was "manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belitting," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She stated that by 1968, when the episode was set, that she had played against at least 59 men, with 10 of them being grandmasters.

"Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘heightening the drama’ by making it appear that its fictional hero had managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done," the complaint stated, per the Hollywood Reporter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Thus, in a story that was supposed to inspire women by showing a young woman competing with men at the highest levels of world chess, Netflix humiliated the one real woman trail blazer who had actually faced and defeated men on the world stage in the same era."

The deal comes after a federal judge ruled not to dismiss the case in January. The streaming giant argued under California’s anti-SLAPP law, Netflix’s viewers understood the line was false since "fictional works have no obligation to the truth."

U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips refused Netflix’s argument. She wrote that the streaming service acted with a "reckless disregard" for the truth.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Not only does this close the gap between associating the supposedly fictional character with the real person, regardless of whether viewers recognized Plaintiff’s name (as indeed, some did), viewers may reasonably have believed the comment to be one of these historical details incorporated into the Series," Phillips wrote in her ruling.

Netflix appealed the judge’s ruling before reaching a deal with Gaprindashvili.