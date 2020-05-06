What are Netflix's top streamed shows?

Netflix garnered an additional 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year.

The gain in subscribers was realized during the beginning of worldwide shutdowns created to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The gains show that the streaming giant in thriving despite the fact that the U.S. economy is sinking into the first recession in more than a decade.

And to make watching even more enjoyable for avid viewers or new subscribers, Netflix cultivated a new "Top 10" feature, enabling subscribes to see what is most popular on the platform. The list is updated every day and the position of the row will also vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to the subscriber, according to Netflix.

This is particularly helpful when trying to navigate through droves of films, documentaries, TV shows, anime and Netflix originals on the streaming giant which continues to release content while many are still holed up inside. One of its latest additions is Jerry Seinfeld's one-hour comedy special "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" which currently sits within the top 10 shows in the U.S.

Here are some of the top Netflix shows in the U.S. that are currently dominating quarantine streaming according to Netflix.

1. "Outer Banks"

The TV show, which dropped on April 15, is a coming of age story about a group of local teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The 10-episode show follows the life of a teenager who corrals his friends to hunt for legendary treasure that's supposedly linked to the disappearance of his father. Creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke packed the season with forbidden romances, mystery and a high-stakes adventure. The show stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey.

2. "Hollywood"

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan created a series focused around post-World War II Hollywood. The series follows the lives of a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers willing to do anything to make their show business dreams come true. During the season, the characters offer "a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age," according to Netflix which calls the story both provocative and incisive.

The seven-episode show stars Starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss and Patti.

3. "Arctic Dogs"

"Arctic Dogs" is a computer-animated comedy film starring Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco. The film follows a delivery fox named Swifty who is voiced by Renner. After running into an evil Walrus who plans on melting the Arctic, the ambitious character gathers a crew together for one big mission: to protect the planet.

4. "Dangerous Lies"

"Dangerous Lies" focuses on the life of a broke caregiver and her husband. After losing a job as a waitress, the main character named Katie Franklin, played by Camila Mendes, takes a job as a caregiver to a wealthy man at his Chicago estate. After his unexpected passing, Franklin inherits the estate but along with that gift comes a slate of issues. That's when the plot thickens. The show, directed by Michael Scott, encompasses a "complex web of lies, deception, and murder," according to Netflix.

Alongside Mendes, the show stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould.

5. "Never Have I Ever"

The 10-episode series has been dubbed a coming of age comedy. The show was created by executive producer Mindy Kaling alongside Lang Fisher who serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

The series follows the life of a modern-day Indian American teenager as she navigates high school as a sophomore. The character, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is an overachiever with a temper that gets her into sticky situations.

The project is also executive produced by Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristram Shapeero from 3 Arts Entertainment.

Claiming the other top five spots are

"Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,"

"All Day and a Night"

"Den of Thieves"

"Extraction"

"The Last Kingdom"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

