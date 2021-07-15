Netflix fires marketing execs after critical comments made on Slack

Netflix has dismissed three senior film marketing executives, reportedly because of comments they made over Slack about management.

The firings account for half the staff at that level, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An insider says several months worth of messages were found by an employee who reported them.

The executives in question thought the messages were private.

But a Netflix spokesperson disputed claims about the content of the messages.

"The depiction of the slack messages in question being critical of marketing leadership is untrue," the spokesperson said.

It was reported that their immediate boss – Jonathan Helfgot, vice president of original films marketing, who was among those criticized – was reluctant to fire the three for their comments, but gave in to pressure from higher-ups at the company.

Others reportedly criticized included Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John. Though Saint John is Black, an insider says the company found no content in the chat to be racist or disparaging to any particular community.

One employee told The Hollywood Reporter the executives might have been better off speaking about their complaints more openly.

The Netflix job website includes the line, "You only say things about fellow employees that you say to their face."