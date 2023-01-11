Netflix announces partnership to stream SAG Awards live

Netflix is partnering up with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to bring the ceremony to its platform.

Under the partnership, the star-studded Hollywood event will stream live via Netflix's platform starting next year, the subscription streaming service said. For the rapidly approaching 29th annual SAG Awards, Netflix will use its YouTube channel for the event's broadcast.

Netflix and the SAG Awards unveiled the "multi-year" partnership Wednesday.

2023 SAG AWARDS NOMINATIONS: JENNIFER COOLIDGE, AUSTIN BUTLER AND BRENDAN FRASER ALL UP FOR AWARDS

The partnership announcement comes on the same day nominations for this year’s SAG Awards were released.

2023’s ceremony will take place on Feb. 26, with Netflix’s livestream on YouTube slated for 8 p.m. Eastern. Prior to this, TNT and TBS broadcasted the SAG Awards for many years.

Netflix previously announced in December it was wading into livestreaming with comedian Chris Rock’s upcoming stand-up special. That program is scheduled to broadcast on the platform in early March, according to the company.

NETFLIX TO OPEN $900M FACILITY AT FORMER FORT MONMOUTH ARMY BASE IN NEW JERSEY

THE END OF NETFLIX PASSWORD SHARING IS NIGH

NETFLIX'S AD-SUPPORTED PLAN GETS LAUNCH DATE, PRICE

The streaming giant reported it gained 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, exceeding its own projection of 1 million and lifting its subscriber count to about 223 million, according to its October shareholder letter.

Netflix also projected at the time that by the end of the fourth quarter, its total subscriber count would hit about 227.6 million. The company is set to report its fourth quarter financial results on Jan. 19.

The streaming service's stock was little changed Wednesday, closing at $327.26 per share. The stock has fallen nearly 40% in the past year, though it has seen some gains so far in the new year.

NETFLIX TO LET TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS GIVE EARLY FEEDBACK ON CONTENT

Netflix

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 327.26 -0.28 -0.09%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE