Netflix teases upcoming Aaron Hernandez docuseries

'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez' is coming to Netflix in January

By FOXBusiness
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel discusses how former NFL players are teaming up with Harvard University to research the benefits of medical marijuana in helping to treat CTE.video

Retired NFL players team up with Harvard to study benefits of cannabis on CTE

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel discusses how former NFL players are teaming up with Harvard University to research the benefits of medical marijuana in helping to treat CTE.

Netflix has released a teaser for an upcoming documentary on the life – and untimely death – of Aaron Hernandez.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” explores the rise and ultimate fall of the ex-NFL player, who was serving life behind bars for a double murder conviction in April 2017 when he was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell of an apparent suicide. The docuseries will be released on Jan. 15, 2020.

“My whole body’s shaking right now,” Hernandez can be heard saying in the video, as the recording of a collect call plays. When the voice on the other end of the call asks what happened, he responds: “You know my temper.”

While in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, Hernandez was charged, and later acquitted, of the fatal drive-by shooting of two men in 2012 following a dispute at a nightclub in Boston. He was exonerated just a week before his death.

He and his legal team did not raise CTE in his defense at either trial because he claimed actual innocence.

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom during a 2013 hearing in Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Months after his death, researchers revealed the former New England Patriots tight end had an advanced form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition that can affect sufferers’ moods and mental conditions.

“We’re told it was the most severe case they had ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age,” his attorney, Jose Baez, told The Associated Press at the time, noting that Hernandez had shown signs of memory loss, impulsivity and aggression that could be attributed to CTE.

CTE, which can only be diagnosed in an autopsy, has been found in former members of the military, football players and boxers and others who have been subjected to repeated head trauma. A 2017 study found signs of the disease in 110 of 111 NFL players whose brains were inspected.

The Netflix docuseries was created by the filmmakers behind “Evil Genius” and “Making a Murder.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.