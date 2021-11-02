Neiman Marcus reveals most extravagant luxury gifts in 2021 Christmas Book

Ahead of the holiday season, Neiman Marcus has revealed some of its most extravagant gifts for 2021.

The luxury department store revealed its annual "Christmas Book" gift guide last week, alongside the launch of its holiday campaign: "Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger."

Neiman Marcus’ theme for this year is especially evident in the "Fantasy Gifts" portion of the "Christmas Book," which includes some of the most extravagant gifts and experiences available from the department store this holiday season.

"The 2021 Fantasy Gifts were curated with a focus on celebrating family, traditions, togetherness, and a desire to shift toward a more sustainable lifestyle," Neiman Marcus said in its press release.

The seven items and experiences in the department store’s Fantasy Gifts guide include an electric Hummer, a trip to Portugal, a ski trip with Lindsey Vonn and a $6.1 million diamond.

According to the press release, each of the items and experiences includes charitable donations to these organizations: The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, The Apollo Theater Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Read on to see the full list of Fantasy Gifts — and how much they cost.

Little People, Big Dreams London Adventure - $35,000

In this experience, geared towards children, the family who buys this experience will travel to London to work with author Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara and illustrators to co-write a story that will join the "Little People, BIG DREAMS" book series.

Vista Alegre Personalized Dinnerware & Portugal Trip - $80,000

This experience, according to the press release, allows customers to design their own fine porcelain place setting for 12 during a trip to Portugal.

Winter Magic with Lindsey Vonn - $235,000

This experience includes a stay at a luxury hotel at Jackson Hole and the chance to ski with professional competitive skier Lindsey Vonn along with five friends.

Barrett-Jackson Hummer EV Edition I - $285,000

FOX Business previously reported that this all-electric truck was designed by the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company’s CEO Craig Jackson.

According to the Neiman Marcus press release, whoever purchases the Hummer will also receive some perks including VIP access at Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 auction.

A Renewable Luxury Experience - $345,000

People who purchase this experience will get a three-part sustainable luxury shopping experience with experts from Neiman Marcus and Fashionphile, according to the Neiman Marcus press release.

Roaring Twenties Party by Bronson van Wyck - $395,000

This party — for 20 people — at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem has been designed by party planner Bronson van Wyck in the style of the 1920s "excess and exuberance," according to the Neiman Marcus "Christmas Book."

The Mughal Heart Diamond - $6.1 million

This 30.86-carat diamond is mounted in a Harry Winston platinum ring setting, according to the gift guide. Included with the purchase of the rare diamond is a chance to rename the stone through the Gemological Institute of America, according to the press release.

