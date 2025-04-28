Alaska Airlines unveils new Disney-themed aircraft

Alaska Airlines has unveiled its latest Disneyland resort-themed aircraft ahead of the theme park's 70th anniversary celebration that kicks off next month.

The Boeing 737-800 is named "Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer." While it is the airline's ninth Disneyland-themed aircraft, it is the first to feature a Disney princess, the airline said in a media release.

The new livery first took to the skies from Portland International Airport for Santa Ana, California. Its design pays homage to "The Princess and the Frog" from Walt Disney Animation Studios and the water-based attraction at the park, and took artists more than 2,000 hours to paint, Alaska Airlines said.

"This aircraft captures Princess Tiana’s love for exploration and adventure, inspiring our guests to embrace new possibilities and create memories along the way," Eric Edge, vice president of brand and marketing for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.

DISNEY OFFERS KIDS FREE DINING WITH PURCHASE OF ADULT DINING PLAN IN 2026, COMBINABLE WITH PROMOS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 90.28 +0.27 +0.30% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 41.91 +0.40 +0.96%

The specially painted plane will fly Alaska Airlines routes for the next several years, the Disney Parks Blog said. Kids onboard will have the option to purchase a special snack pack on the plane beginning this summer.

It joins others such as "Mickey's Toontown Express," "Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort" and "Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland Resort," in the Alaska Airlines fleet.

DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM CELEBRATES 'NEWEST ADDITION TO THE SAVANNA'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration begins May 16 and runs through the summer of 2026.

"As Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this latest addition honors our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way," Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort, said in a statement.