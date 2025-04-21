Disney offers kids free dining with purchase of adult dining plan in 2026, combinable with promos

Walt Disney World is offering kids free dining all throughout next year with the purchase of an adult dining plan.

Children ages 3-9 staying at one of the Disney Resort hotels will be able to eat for free "when purchasing a dining plan as part of their package for the other members of their party (ages 10 and up)," according to a Disney Parks Blog post.

Usually, Disney's special offers are not eligible to be combined with discounts, but Disney says that will not be the case next year.

"The kids' free dining plan offering can be combined with other select special offers, meaning you may still be eligible to take advantage of other deals we later roll out for 2026," Disney Parks Blog said.

Beginning on Tuesday, guests can start booking 2026 vacations to Walt Disney World.

Those who stay on property enjoy perks like free standard parking, free transportation around the resort and early theme park entry with valid theme park admission. Disney Resort hotel guests get early access to dining reservations, Lightning Lane and advanced access to purchase tickets to select special events.

Guests of Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts also get extended evening hours at select theme parks on certain days.

Also returning in the summer of 2026, Disney Resort hotel guests can get free water park admission on their check-in day.

Disney is preparing for a scorching summer of competition once Universal Epic Universe opens in Orlando on May 22. The new park is currently hosting passholder previews.

For those wishing to visit Walt Disney World earlier than next year, current special offers can be found here.