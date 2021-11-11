Nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken recalled due to possible bone contamination

A recall has been issued for more than 97,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Wednesday involving the product from Innovative Solutions, Inc.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone, according to a press release.,

Some of the products were sold at Trader Joe's locations.

The chicken patty products in question were produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The products subject to recall include Chile Lime Chicken Burgers sold at Trader Joe’s, as well as Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders, which were sold at other grocery stores. Both were shipped nationwide.

The items have an establishment number of EST. P-8276.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness, the FSIS urges consumers to throw away or return the products.