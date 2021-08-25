National Dog Day: How much it costs to own a dog

Owning a pet doesn’t come cheap.

Pet adoption centers and organizations are celebrating National Dog Day (Aug. 26) by waiving some adoption fees – but there are other added costs to take into account when choosing a furry friend.

Pets continue to remain in high demand in the age of COVID-19 when more people are home working remotely. Indeed, dog ownership increased by nearly 11% during the pandemic in 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association. What's more, APPA data shows the pet industry generated a whopping $103.6 billion in annual sales last year, the industry's highest figure to date.

The ASPCA estimates the annual cost of owning a dog to be $3,221, which includes the cost for essentials like food, health insurance and grooming, though that cost can be much higher depending on the breed of dog, size, age and region the pet owner is living in.

Here are some fees to take into account:

Initial costs of buying a dog

Individuals who choose to purchase a purebred dog from a breeder can expect to pay anywhere between $500 and $2,000 and added costs if they choose a professional breeder, according to data from TheSprucePets.com. Adopting from a shelter or animal rescue is typically more affordable, costing between $50 to $200, TheSpurcePets.com reports.

Reoccurring costs

Owners can expect to spend upwards of $360 annually on the cost of food, treats and toys, according to ASPCA estimates. Grooming items, meanwhile, are estimated to cost at least $40 for items like brushes and clippers and professional grooming can cost around $500 annually.

Pet Insurance

The cost of annual pet insurance can start at around $560 a year per pet and can help save Americans hundreds on visits to the vets in addition to around $300 for medical costs like vaccines, statistics from the ASPCA show. Doggy dental can also cost around $500 for the year.

