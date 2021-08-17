Dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D

A brand of dog food is being recalled due to concerns that it contains elevated levels of vitamin D, potentially causing serious health issues in canines, according to federal health officials.

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

The recalled products were shipped to certain PetSmart stores nationwide.

The company is not aware of any illnesses related to the recalled products. However, dogs can face serious health issues including renal dysfunction if they consume vitamin D "at very high levels or over a long period of time," according to the notice.

Dogs may also exhibit symptoms including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, the notice continued.

The company initiated the voluntary recall after routine testing "confirmed elevated Vitamin D levels on certain Simply Nourish frozen food products," according to the notice.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem arose as a result of the vitamin mix dosage being significantly reduced by the vitamin mix manufacturer, and this change was not detected or properly communicated," the notice read.

The "dosage was not reduced," the company said.

The company claims it has already put "corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur."