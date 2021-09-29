National Coffee Day deals, freebies from Starbucks, Dunkin’, 7-Eleven and more

It’s National Coffee Day and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious cup of joe?

Coffee chains, restaurants and convenience stores across the country are offering deals and freebies for coffee lovers on Wednesday.

National Coffee Day -- which falls every year on Sept. 29 -- isn’t the only coffee-related holiday this week. Friday, Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day.

If you don’t want to wait until then to celebrate coffee, here are some of the deals for coffee lovers available on Wednesday.

Starbucks

This year, Sept. 29 is also apparently Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, so the coffee chain is giving away a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee to customers who bring in a reusable cup of up to 20 ounces, according to an announcement.

Customers will also be able to receive a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew if they bring in a reusable cup to certain Starbucks Reserve locations in Seattle, Chicago and New York City.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase -- but only for DD Perks members, the company said in an announcement. The chain’s Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew are not included in the deal, according to the announcement.

If you aren’t already a DD Perks member, you can still get the deal if you sign up on Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme

One delicious way to enjoy your National Coffee Day cup is with a doughnut. At least, that’s what Krispy Kreme apparently thinks.

The doughnut chain is offering its rewards members a free coffee and doughnut on Wednesday, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme will also give away free brewed coffee to people who aren’t rewards members.

7-Eleven

Convenience chain 7-Eleven is giving its 7Rewards members a free hot coffee when they buy a fresh baked good on Wednesday, according to an announcement.

7-Eleven is also giving away a free extra large hot coffee to customers who buy something for delivery through the 7NOW app. And with the code FREE4U, delivery will also be free, the company said.

Panera

For National Coffee Day this year, Panera is focusing on parents. The restaurant chain said that on Wednesday, it will be giving away free coffee to parents and caregivers all day.

Panera said that in order to get free coffee, parents and caregivers just need to let the cashier or drive-thru know that they are a parent or caregiver.

Barnes & Noble

On Twitter, Barnes & Noble announced that it will be giving away a free tall coffee to customers who buy a baked good in any of its cafes.

Caribou Coffee

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Caribou Coffee is launching a national subscription delivery service. The first 100 subscribers will even receive a free bad of coffee, according to the announcement.